Nagaland CS flags off Startup India yatra in state

Temjen Toy Monday flagged off the Startup yatra in the state.

StartUp is a flagship initiative of the Centre, to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups in the country that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities.

Addressing after the launch of the yatra, the informed that the state Cabinet has approved the Startup Policy for which would be tabled in the ensuing budget session of the state Assembly.

He expressed hope that the startup policy would give a massive boost to the young innovative youths of the state towards taking up entrepreneurship instead of depending only on government jobs.

Startup in will facilitate startups to access the various resources of the Startup Eco System available in the state, said for Industries and Commerce Department, Lithrongla G Chishi.

She said that it will create an enabling environment to address the aspirations of youth and to engage with all stakeholders of Startup eco-system for strengthening the with appropriate incubation and mentoring infrastructure, to develop human capital, to provide fast track statutory support and network of appropriate funding agencies.

Head of Startup India Yatra Team, said that during the week-long yatra, which will culminate on February 26, awareness would be created among the students and youths of 15 educational institutions in Kohima and Dimapur districts about sharing innovative ideas.

The has earmarked an amount of Rs 8.80 lakh for the best three innovative ideas competition in social, agriculture, and the top women entrepreneur, he said.

