HC approached against TN govt's Rs 2,000 cash assistance decision

The government's decision of extending Rs 2,000 cash assistance to each of the 60 lakh below poverty line families in the state is being challenged in the

A mention of the matter was made Wednesday before a bench comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad by Senthil Arumugam, of non-governmental organisation Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, for an urgent hearing.

The bench accepted to take up the plea if a petition was filed.

Arumugam, who appeared in person, alleged that the number of families mentioned by the government was inflated and sought a direction restraining from disbursing the assistance till the correct figure was arrived at based on authentic and approved data.

He contended that there were only 28.32 lakh BPL families in the state as per the 2018-19 budget.

On Monday, K Palaniswami announced in the state assembly that a special assistance of Rs 2,000 would be given to about 60 lakh below poverty line families across the state, keeping in mind the impact of Gaja cyclone as well as the prevailing drought.

