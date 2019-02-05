HC asks TNPCB to study impact of Sterlite effluent on river

The Tuesday directed the Board (TNPCB) to inspect the effluent of plant and its impact on the in (Tuticorin).

A division bench of the court's bench, comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S S Sundar, gave the direction to the of the board while hearing a PIL alleging pollution caused by the copper smelter plant to the rivers and water bodies in the region.

Also, the bench wanted the pollution board officials to find out ways to rectify the impact of pollution, if any, on the

At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22 and May 23 when police had opened fire on a massive crowd protesting against pollution allegedly being caused by the plant.

Following this, the had decided to shut down the unit.

In December, the had set aside the government's order, calling it unsustainable.

The filed a plea against this decision, arguing that the tribunal had no jurisdiction in the matter. However, the refused to stay the order.

