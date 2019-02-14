HC seeks govt response on PIL against PUBG

The Thursday directed the government and the Centre to respond to a public interest litigation seeking children be prohibited from playing the mobile game PUBG at school.

A bench of and Justice N M Jamdar sought suggestions from the state and the on how to deal with the problem of violence and aggression among children, which the PIL alleged the game leads to.

The petition has been filed by an eleven-year-old boy through his mother.

Tanveer Nizam, the petitioner's lawyer, demanded that children be prohibited from playing the (PUBG) at school at least.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the to form an ' review committee' for periodical checking of such

The game has children and adults addicted, it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying, the PIL alleged.

