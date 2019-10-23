HDFC Life Insurance Q2 standalone net profit rises 7% at Rs 309 crore

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life Insurance slumps over 7% post block deal, recovers later
Standard Life plans to sell 1.78% stake in HDFC Life Insurance
Standard Life sells 3.3% stake in HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 3,220 crore
HDFC Life OFS subscribed 3 times, garnered bids for 111.5 million shares
HDFC Life surges 9% in 2 days to hit 52-week high on solid Q1 performance
-
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Wednesday posted 7.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 308.69 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 286.98 crore.
Total income of the insurance firm rose to Rs 8,661.56 crore from Rs 7,902.10 in the same quarter a year ago, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.
The asset under the management of insurance firm rose to Rs 1.3 trillion.
"We have delivered strong performance across all key metrics and have continued to sustain our profitability. Despite a challenging macro-environment, we have grown by 35 per cent on individual weighted received premium, compared to industry growth of 11 per cent," HDFC Life Insurance Managing Director Vibha Padalkar said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU