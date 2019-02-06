Health ministry scrambles to assist states in containing swine flu cases

In view of soaring cases of and deaths due to the in 11 states, including Rajasthan, and Punjab, the Union Ministry has deputed a public team to to assess the situation and assist the state in strengthening its response.

Union Secretary Preeti Sudan also directed officials to send additional teams to and

States have also been advised to involve district collectors in enhancing public awareness and outbreak response, a statement said.

The death toll in the country this year due to has soared to 226 with the H1N1 virus claiming 31 more lives in a week till Monday, while the number of those affected crossed the 6,000 mark.

has recorded 85 deaths and 2,263 cases while reported 43 deaths and 898 people being infected with H1N1 virus. According to government data, reported 30 deaths and 250 cases of

The Union on Wednesday recommended for and other priority groups.

In a high-powered meeting with senior officers of the Health Ministry, Preeti Sudan reviewed the state of preparedness and action taken to deal with H1N1 cases.

The guidelines for were shared with all states and the details of manufacturers of vaccine provided by General of was shared with all states. Communication material for preventive measures has also been shared with all the states.

"Majority of cases have been reported from 11 states (and majority of deaths have been reported from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Deaths have been in seen more in persons having co morbidities like diabetes, etc," the ministry said in a statement.

Regular video conferences are being held to monitor the situation.

Advisory for preparedness to seasonal A (H1N1) was issued and Integrated Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and its State units have enhanced the surveillance for Influenza like (ILI) and (SARI), the statement stated.

IDSP assisted of 12 laboratories are providing laboratory support in terms of testing, quality assurance, guidance, providing viral transport mediums and diagnostic reagents.

The of ICMR (41 labs) has also been activated to test for H1N1 cases and beyond above laboratories support from MoHFW, states also have their identified state government and private laboratories for testing clinical samples of seasonal influenza A (H1N1).

In addition, NCDC is providing diagnostic kits and viral transport medium kits to states to be used in laboratories/ hospitals identified by state governments.

The states have been asked to follow the MoHFW guidelines of seasonal influenza A (H1N) available at NCDC website (https://ncdc.gov.in/ or https://mohfw.gov.in/media/disease-alerts/Seasonal-Influenza/technical-guidelines).

According to the statement, Oseltamivir, the drug recommended by WHO is being made available through the Public Health System free of cost.

general of has been asked to coordinate with drug manufacturers and monitor the drug availability in various states.

The ministry has recommended for health care workers and other priority groups. The guidelines for influenza vaccination have been shared with al states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)