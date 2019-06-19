JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FM discusses budget proposals with financial sector regulators

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'killed'
Business Standard

Heat wave likely in some areas of T'gana, thunderstorm in rest

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Heat wave is likely in some districts of Telangana while thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are expected in remote places of the state Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, the IMD forecast conditions becoming favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon in some parts in the next two or three days.

The monsoon was supposed to have hit the state on June 13, but due to cyclone 'Vayu' changing course the monsoon was delayed. Now, it is likely to set in around June 20.

The weather office expects heavy rain at isolated places from June 21 to June 23.

On Thursday, Khammam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius followed by Ramagudam at 41.4 degree Celsius while Hyderabad recorded 38.4 degree Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU