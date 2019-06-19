Heat wave likely in some areas of T'gana, thunderstorm in rest

: Heat wave is likely in some districts of Telangana while accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are expected in remote places of the state Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, the IMD forecast conditions becoming favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon in some parts in the next two or three days.

The monsoon was supposed to have hit the state on June 13, but due to cyclone 'Vayu' changing course the monsoon was delayed. Now, it is likely to set in around June 20.

The office expects heavy at isolated places from June 21 to June 23.

On Thursday, district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius followed by Ramagudam at 41.4 degree Celsius while recorded 38.4 degree Celsius.

