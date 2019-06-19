Max temperatures in Punjab, Haryana stay close to normal levels

The maximum temperature at most places in and stayed close to normal levels on Wednesday, the Met department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani was 36.8 degrees Celsius, it added.

Hisar's maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

In Narnaul and Karnal, the maximum temperature settled around six notches below the season's average at 35.5 and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Punjab's Amritsar, and were 37.7 degrees Celsius, 37.9 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)