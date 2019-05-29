Heatwave grips parts of Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
One more person dies of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll at 86
Temp drops after rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Blistering heat continues; Adilabad in Telangana hottest at 46.3 deg C
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur
Heat wave hits normal life in parts of Rajasthan, Bikaner records 45.6 deg Celsius
-
Heatwave gripped parts of Rajasthan with the mercury touching season's highest 47.3 degree Celsius in Churu, four notches above the normal.
The normal life was hit as the heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern Rajasthan.
According to the MeT Department, the hot spell will continue for next 48 hours.
The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius.
The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark.
In Jodhpur, Jaipur and Ajmer, the day temperature was recorded at 44.7, 44.5 and 44 degree Celsius, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU