Heatwave grips parts of Rajasthan

Heatwave gripped parts of with the mercury touching season's highest 47.3 degree Celsius in Churu, four notches above the normal.

The normal life was hit as the heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern

According to the MeT Department, the hot spell will continue for next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark.

In Jodhpur, and Ajmer, the day temperature was recorded at 44.7, 44.5 and 44 degree Celsius, respectively.

