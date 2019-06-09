Heatwave persists in Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar hottest at 48.5 degrees Celsius

-
There was no let up in heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, with Sri Ganganagar being the hottest place in the state at 48.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
Churu and Kota also reeled under severe heat with each recording a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius. Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur recorded a high of 48.1, 47 and 46.2 degree Celsius, respectively.
The mercury settled at 45.8 degrees Celsius each in Jaipur and Ajmer, the weather department said.
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in many places, while severe heatwave conditions will prevail at isolated pockets in western Rajasthan and at few places in eastern parts of the state during the next 24 hours, it said.
The MeT department has also predicted a dust storm or a thunderstorm, accompanied by light rains and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, at isolated places in the state.
