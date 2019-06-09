Another MLA joins 'single leader' chorus, AIADMK calls meet

In yet another indication that all is not well in the ruling AIADMK, a party Sunday backed its Madurai-based veteran V V Rajan Chellappa's pitch for a single leader to steer the outfit and asserted that anyone trying to divide the outfit for "family" would be viewed as another "Sasikala."



As such voices grew louder, the called a meeting of its seniors, including Ministers, district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on June 12 and issued a gag order restraining party men from airing their views in public.

The meeting would be chaired by party coordinator and O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami and it would be held in party headquarters here.

The top level meet is the first to be held after the party's dismal performance in Lok Sabha polls and following a cry for a "single leadership," by two MLAs.

The AIADMK, though could win only nine of the 22 Assembly seats that witnessed bypolls, the tally propelled the party to a comfortable simple majority in the Assembly.

"Whoever wishes to express their views for the welfare of should utilise opportunities in party fora like the general and executive councils, besides consultative sessions," a party statement issued by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said.

The top two leaders cautioned their party men that their utterances on intra-party affairs may become a handle for the opposition to target the and hence must avoid it.

"My appeal is for a unitary leadership and it should be strong and unselfish," R T Ramachandran, a senior AIADMK functionary representing segment, is seen saying in a video clip that was made available to the media earlier in the day.

While Ramachandran, who is also the district secretary was unavailable for comments, an AIADMK said such opinions should be aired only in the appropriate party fora.

Expressing opinions in the open only provide fodder to the opposition, he said.

The said party founder M G Ramachandran and J were "selfless and treated only the party as their family" and "avoided" their respective families while nurturing and guarding the outfit.

"Whoever tries to threaten or divide the party for their family will be viewed as yet another Sasikala by the AIADMK workers," the said.

After Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, her close V K Sasikala became the party's Eventually, she and her family members were eased out of the party to not allow the dominance of one family, as Panneerselvam and Palaniswami came together.

His remark is perceived as having been made against O Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam's son P Raveendranath Kumar was given party ticket to contest from Theni Lok Sabha seat, all the K Palaniswami was going hammer and tongs against the DMK for "perpetuating family rule."



However, Rajan Chellappa's views on Saturday is perceived batting for Panneerselvam.

R T Ramachandran also said leaders should understand such aspects and dedicate themselves for the party, while adding that "attempts to bend the party" for the sake of family caused distress to party functionaries like him.

The AIADMK told PTI, "Party workers can air their grievances only in the general council, which is the decision-making body. By making such views public, one should not provide fodder to the Opposition."



On June 8, AIADMK V V strongly pitched for a single "charismatic" leadership to steer the party, saying the present arrangement of dual power centres impeded quick decisions.

Meanwhile, ruled out any confusion in the AIADMK.

Party matters were akin to relationship between a married couple and such issues could be discussed only in a party forum, he said.

Other senior leaders like S Semmalai too voiced similar views and said both the party and the government were doing well under the present leadership.

He dismissed airing such views as a bid to create confusion while there was no problem within the party.

C Ve Shanmugam said AIADMK was not a party that did "successor (family) politics," like the DMK. "The AIADMK is run by the party cadres." Neither party founder M G Ramachandran, nor late J Jayalalithaa, identified any single leader to lead the party after their life time.

The party and the goverment was being run well, he said adding the present leadership arrangement was formalised in the party's general council in 2017.

Ally BJP's said it would be good if AIADMK avoided confusion on such matters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)