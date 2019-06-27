Heavy rain likely in Goa till Sunday

Rains lashed several parts of Goa, including Panaji, on Thursday morning and the heavy showers are likely to continue in the coastal state for next three days, the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) observatory here also advised people not to venture out of their homes, unless there is some urgency, till Sunday as heavy rains are likely to lash the state.

Normal life was disrupted in some parts of the state due to the heavy downpour since Wednesday.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in most parts of the state on Friday and Saturday and some isolated heavy showers on Sunday.

"A cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining south is likely to bring intense rain on the coast," it said.

"In view of the intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of very heavy rainfall and to also watch out for updates," it added.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 30 in view of the rough

