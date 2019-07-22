Heavy rain triggers landslides in Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rain in the past couple of days has trigerred landslides in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Department here said on Monday.

The state capital alone has received 119.4 mm of rainfall in the past 36 hours, even as moderate to heavy rain is forecast across the state for the next few days.

The landslides have affected transportation and power supply in various parts of the state, officials said.

Power supply to five districts -- East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit -- has snapped after a 132-KV transmission tower collapsed, they said.

Several vehicles are reportedly stuck on National Highway-415 for hours, the officials said.

However, despite the downpour, the state has recorded an average rainfall deficit of 33 per cent, the Met office said here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)