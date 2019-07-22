Varsity student found unconscious in hostel bathroom dies

: A 29-year-old woman PhD scholar of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here died Monday after she was found in an unconscious state in the varsity's hostel bathroom, police said.

According to police, the student Dipika Mahapatra was a native of Kharagpur, Odisha.

Some students saw the Hindi scholar unconscious in the hostel common toilet and informed the university authorities.

They shifted her to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead, a police official said.

Medical records available at the university health centre and her relative said Dipika had been suffering from neuro-related disease and epilepsy and been under medication, police said.

There was no suspicion on the death, however, a case has been registered, the police added.

