JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NTPC to set up 100 MW floating solar power project in T'gana

Duststorm hits Delhi
Business Standard

Heavy rains in southern China leave 49 dead, 14 missing

AP  |  Beijing 

Authorities say 49 people have died and 14 others are missing since heavy rainfall hit southern China in early June.

China's disaster reduction committee said Wednesday that more than 7,000 houses have collapsed and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

A statement on its social media account said direct economic losses totalled 10 billion yuan (USD 1.4 billion).

The committee said that floods, landslides and mudslides from the rains have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces.

A senior water resources official said Tuesday that 6.75 million people in 22 provinces have been affected and 83 people died or went missing since the start of flood season this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU