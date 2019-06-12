Hot weather conditions persist at most places in Haryana and Punjab

-
The maximum temperatures Wednesday hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab with Chandigarh recording a high of 42 degrees Celsius, up by three notches, a Meteorological Department report said here.
Bhiwani in Haryana recorded the maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar, Patiala and Ambala received little rains, the Met here said.
Narnaul recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius. Ambala's maximum settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, up by five notches against normal.
Patiala recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees while Amritsar's maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius.
