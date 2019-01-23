Hell Energy forays into India

Hungary-based brand Hell Energy has forayed into the Indian market by launching the classic variant of its

The company is sensing a good opportunity in the fast growing segment and expects to be among the leading players in the next three years on the back of its affordablity and wide-scale availability, a said.

It has appointed a distributor here and would make Hell Energy available in tier I & II markets initially. It will expand to other markets later, the added.

"We aim to achieve 80 per cent distribution in each of our product markets and is a very important market for this category," for Unnikannan Gangadharan said.

The company has priced its at Rs 45 for a 250 ml can, around Rs 10 more than the cost of a can of popular cola majors.

The Indian is estimated to be around 100 million cases annually and has almost grown four times in the last six years.

The market is dominated by the Austrian while other makers such as Monster, Mountain Dew, have remaining marketshare.

Hell Energy intends to introduce more variants of its energy drink as the volume picks up.

Founded in 2006, Hell Energy is available in more than 50 countries worldwide.

