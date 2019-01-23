Kohli rested for last two ODIs and T20 series against New Zealand

-
-
India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday rested for the last two games of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand and the following T20 series owing to his "workload in the last few months".
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.
The selection committee and the team management took the call in view of his packed schedule over the past couple of months when he led India to their maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia.
"Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," said the BCCI in a statement.
"There will be no replacement for Mr. Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series," it added.
Prior to the Australia tour, Kohli was rested for the home T20 series against the West Indies.
He was also given a break for the Asia Cup in September and Rohit led the team to the title in the event held in the UAE.
The Indian players have a hectic schedule going into the World Cup scheduled to be held in May-July.
After the ongoing New Zealand tour, India will host Australia for five ODIs starting February 24 and soon after the IPL follows.
India lead the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand 1-0 after winning the opening match by eight wickets here Wednesday.
