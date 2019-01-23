Cong in Kerala welcomes Priyanka's appointment as AICC GS

The Congress in Kerala Wednesday welcomed the party's decision appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East, but said it should have come earlier.
"Priyanka Gandhi is a person with public acceptance. For a long time the Congress workers had been wanting that she should come into the leadership role," Congress' state president Mullapally Ramachandran told reporters here.
"The decision has been delayed. It should have come earlier," he said.
Welcoming the decision, Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Priyanka's appointment as AICC general secretary will further stregthen the party.
The joint leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will give a new energy and enthusiasm to all congress workers, he said in a statement here
With regard to Lok Sabha polls, Ramachandran said an understanding has almost been reached on candidates of the Congress-led UDF who will be trying their luck in the 20 Lok Sabha seats from the state.
In the event of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the state, the Congress was prepared to set apart any seat he wishes to contest, he said.
" Our wish is Oommen Chandy should contest.Whichever constituency he wants to contest, Congress and UDF will give it to him," he said.
Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Mani) leader P J Joseph said his party has staked claim for Idukki and Chalakudy seats. This is besides the Kottayam seat it had contested in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
