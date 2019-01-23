Cong in Kerala welcomes Priyanka's appointment as AICC GS

The in Wednesday welcomed the party's decision appointing as AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh East, but said it should have come earlier.

" is a person with public acceptance. For a long time the workers had been wanting that she should come into the leadership role," Congress' state told reporters here.

"The decision has been delayed. It should have come earlier," he said.

Welcoming the decision, Opposition in the state assembly said Priyanka's appointment as AICC will further stregthen the party.

The joint leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will give a new and enthusiasm to all congress workers, he said in a statement here



With regard to polls, Ramachandran said an understanding has almost been reached on candidates of the Congress-led UDF who will be trying their luck in the 20 seats from the state.

In the event of former Oommen Chandy contesting the polls from the state, the Congress was prepared to set apart any seat he wishes to contest, he said.

" Our wish is should contest.Whichever constituency he wants to contest, Congress and UDF will give it to him," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress (Mani) P J Joseph said his party has staked claim for Idukki and Chalakudy seats. This is besides the Kottayam seat it had contested in 2014.

