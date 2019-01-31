Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT dips 4.5% to Rs 769.1 cr

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Thursday reported 4.5 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 769.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 805.43 crore for the same period previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,052.46 crore as against Rs 7,424.23 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

shares Thursday ended 0.12 per cent up at Rs 2,612.05 per scrip on BSE.

