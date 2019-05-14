Heroin worth Rs 9.50 lakh seized, one person arrested

In a joint operation, Excise and Narcotics department officials and personnel have seized 260 gm of heroin from a house at Zuangtui area here, officials said Tuesday.

The contraband was concealed inside a false ceiling in the house and one person was arrested in this connection on Monday night, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department said.

The contraband, worth around Rs 9.50 lakh was reportedly smuggled from

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the (ND and PS Act) who remanded him to a judicial custody for 14 days.

