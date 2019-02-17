HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:15 PM

-
Followingaretopstoriesat5:15pm
CAL18BH-LDPM
Fireraginginyourbosomsisinmyhearttoo:PM
Barauni(Bihar):PrimeMinisterNarendraModiSundayassertedthathewasfilledwithgriefandoutrage,justlikethepeopleofthecountry,inthewakeoftheterroristattackinPulwamawhichclaimedthelivesof40CRPFpersonnel.
CAL16OD-RAJNATH-RALLY
Pakpatronisingterrorism,Pulwamaattackanactoffrustration:Rajnath
Bhadrak:UnionHomeMinisterRajnathSinghSundaycastigatedPakistan,accusingitofengineeringthePulwamaattackinJammuandKashmir,inwhich40CRPFpersonnelwerekilled.
CAL19AS-LDSHAH
SacrificesofCRPFpersonnelwon'tgoinvainasthereisBJPgovtnow:Shah
Lakhimpur(Assam):BJPpresidentAmitShahsaidSundaythatthesacrificesofthe40CRPFpersonnelinPulwamawillnotgoinvainasthereisaBJPgovernmentattheCentrenowandit,unliketheerstwhileCongressdispensation,willnot"compromise"onanysecurityissue.
DEL10JK-LDSECURITY
Securitycoverofsixseparatistleaderswithdrawn
Srinagar:Thesecuritycoverofsixseparatistleaders,includingMirwaizUmarFarooq,waswithdrawnSunday,adecisionthatcomesintheaftermathofthePulwamaterrorstrikeinwhich40CRPFpersonnelwerekilled,officialssaidhere.
DEL13BLAST-CRPF-ADVISORY
Pulwamaattack:CRPFcautionspeopleagainstfakepicsaimedatspreadinghatred
NewDelhi:TheCRPFSundaycautionedpeopleagainst"fakepictures"beingcirculatedonlineofbodypartsofits40soldierskilledinthePulwamaattack,thedeadliestterroriststrikeonsecurityforcesinKashmirValleyinthreedecades.
MDS4POL-TN-LDRAJINI
RajinikanthnottocontestLokSabhapolls
Chennai:Endingmonthsofspeculation,TamilsuperstarRajinikanth,whofloatedhisoutfittheRajiniMakkalMandramasaprecursortolaunchingapoliticalparty,SundaymadeitclearhewouldneithercontesttheforthcomingLokSabhapollsnorsupportanyparty.
DEL9POL-SOREN-INTERVIEW
Alliancesealed,JMMwantsCongtoplayroleof'elderbrother'inanti-BJPfront
NewDelhi:HavingsealedanalliancewiththeCongressfortheLokSabhaelectionsinJharkhand,JMMworkingpresidentHemantSorenonSundaysaidagrandallianceisthe"calloftheday"totakeontheBJPinthepollsandtheCongressmustplaytheroleofanelderbrotherinthe"family".ByAsimKamal
DEL11BLAST-JK-IEDS
IED,bombsmenacegrowingmoreinJ-KthanNaxaltheatre:Report
NewDelhi:JammuandKashmirhasseenasteadyincreaseinIEDblastsandotherbombingincidentsoverthelastfiveyears,with2018witnessinga57percentjumpinsuchincidentswhiletwoothermajortheatresofviolence--LWE-hitareasandNorthEast-sawthenumberofsuchincidentsgoingdown,alatestreporthasfound.ByNeelabhSrivastava
DEL8JK-CURFEW
CurfewcontinueswithoutrelaxationinJammu,effortsontorestorenormalcy
Jammu:CurfewcontinuedwithoutanyrelaxationinJammuforthethirdconsecutivedayonSundayevenastheArmystagedflagmarchinsensitiveareas,officialssaid.
DEL16RJ-BLAST-KASHMIRI-BOOKED
FourKashmiristudentsofpvtvarsitysuspended,bookedfor'celebrating'Pulwamaattack
Jaipur:FourfemaleparamedicalstudentsofKashmiri-originweresuspendedfromaprivateinstitutehereandlaterbookedforallegedlycelebratingthePulwamaterrorattackbyposting"anti-national"messagesonaninstantmessagingapp,officialssaidSunday.
DEL3DL-FIRE-ARREST
OwnerofHotelArpitPalacearrestedinconnectionwithfire
NewDelhi:RakeshGoel,theownerofHotelArpitPalace,wasarrestedinconnectionwithamassivefirewhichkilled17peopleonitspremises,policesaidSunday.
FGN7ICJ-LDJADHAV
ICJtoholdpublichearingsinKulbhushanJadhavcasefromMondayamidfreshIndo-Paktensions
TheHague:AmidstfreshIndo-Paktensions,toplegaleaglesofthetwocountrieswillpresenttheirargumentsinthehigh-profileKulbhushanJadhavcasebeforetheInternationalCourtofJustice(ICJ)herefromMondayduringfourdaysofpublichearings.
FGN9PAK-INDIA-MFN
PakhasnoofficialinfoaboutIndiawithdrawingMFNstatus:toptradeofficial
Islamabad:IndiahasnotinformedPakistanthatitwaswithdrawingtheMostFavouredNation(MFN)statustoit,aseniorPakistaniofficialsaidSunday,afterNewDelhitookstrongeconomicactionagainstIslamabadfollowingthePulwamaterrorattack.
FGN6BLAST-INDIA-MUNICH
IndiaraisesPulwamaterroristattackissueduringbilateralsatMunichConference
Munich/NewDelhi:IndiaraisedtheissueofthePulwamaterrorattack,whichleft40CRPFmendead,duringbilateralmeetingswithseveralcountries,includingtheUS,GermanyandRussia,atthethree-dayMunichSecurityConferencethatconcludedSunday,officialssaid.
FGN8PAK-ENVOYS-BRIEFING
PakbriefsAfricanandSCOenvoysaboutsituationafterPulwamaattack
Islamabad:PakistanSundaybriefedambassadorsfromAfricanandtheShanghaiCooperationOrganisation(SCO)countriesaboutthesituationafterthePulwamaterrorattackinJammuandKashmirthatkilled41CRPFsoldiers.SajjadHussain.
