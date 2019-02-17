HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:15 PM

JUST IN
Malvinder files complaint against Shivinder, spiritual leader; alleges cheating, siphoning of funds
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  NewDelhi 

CAL18BH-LDPM


Fireraginginyourbosomsisinmyhearttoo:PM

Barauni(Bihar):PrimeMinisterNarendraModiSundayassertedthathewasfilledwithgriefandoutrage,justlikethepeopleofthecountry,inthewakeoftheterroristattackinPulwamawhichclaimedthelivesof40CRPFpersonnel.

CAL16OD-RAJNATH-RALLY

Pakpatronisingterrorism,Pulwamaattackanactoffrustration:Rajnath

Bhadrak:UnionHomeMinisterRajnathSinghSundaycastigatedPakistan,accusingitofengineeringthePulwamaattackinJammuandKashmir,inwhich40CRPFpersonnelwerekilled.

CAL19AS-LDSHAH

SacrificesofCRPFpersonnelwon'tgoinvainasthereisBJPgovtnow:Shah

Lakhimpur(Assam):BJPpresidentAmitShahsaidSundaythatthesacrificesofthe40CRPFpersonnelinPulwamawillnotgoinvainasthereisaBJPgovernmentattheCentrenowandit,unliketheerstwhileCongressdispensation,willnot"compromise"onanysecurityissue.

DEL10JK-LDSECURITY

Securitycoverofsixseparatistleaderswithdrawn

Srinagar:Thesecuritycoverofsixseparatistleaders,includingMirwaizUmarFarooq,waswithdrawnSunday,adecisionthatcomesintheaftermathofthePulwamaterrorstrikeinwhich40CRPFpersonnelwerekilled,officialssaidhere.

DEL13BLAST-CRPF-ADVISORY

Pulwamaattack:CRPFcautionspeopleagainstfakepicsaimedatspreadinghatred

NewDelhi:TheCRPFSundaycautionedpeopleagainst"fakepictures"beingcirculatedonlineofbodypartsofits40soldierskilledinthePulwamaattack,thedeadliestterroriststrikeonsecurityforcesinKashmirValleyinthreedecades.

MDS4POL-TN-LDRAJINI

RajinikanthnottocontestLokSabhapolls

Chennai:Endingmonthsofspeculation,TamilsuperstarRajinikanth,whofloatedhisoutfittheRajiniMakkalMandramasaprecursortolaunchingapoliticalparty,SundaymadeitclearhewouldneithercontesttheforthcomingLokSabhapollsnorsupportanyparty.

DEL9POL-SOREN-INTERVIEW

Alliancesealed,JMMwantsCongtoplayroleof'elderbrother'inanti-BJPfront

NewDelhi:HavingsealedanalliancewiththeCongressfortheLokSabhaelectionsinJharkhand,JMMworkingpresidentHemantSorenonSundaysaidagrandallianceisthe"calloftheday"totakeontheBJPinthepollsandtheCongressmustplaytheroleofanelderbrotherinthe"family".ByAsimKamal

DEL11BLAST-JK-IEDS

IED,bombsmenacegrowingmoreinJ-KthanNaxaltheatre:Report

NewDelhi:JammuandKashmirhasseenasteadyincreaseinIEDblastsandotherbombingincidentsoverthelastfiveyears,with2018witnessinga57percentjumpinsuchincidentswhiletwoothermajortheatresofviolence--LWE-hitareasandNorthEast-sawthenumberofsuchincidentsgoingdown,alatestreporthasfound.ByNeelabhSrivastava

DEL8JK-CURFEW

CurfewcontinueswithoutrelaxationinJammu,effortsontorestorenormalcy

Jammu:CurfewcontinuedwithoutanyrelaxationinJammuforthethirdconsecutivedayonSundayevenastheArmystagedflagmarchinsensitiveareas,officialssaid.

DEL16RJ-BLAST-KASHMIRI-BOOKED

FourKashmiristudentsofpvtvarsitysuspended,bookedfor'celebrating'Pulwamaattack

Jaipur:FourfemaleparamedicalstudentsofKashmiri-originweresuspendedfromaprivateinstitutehereandlaterbookedforallegedlycelebratingthePulwamaterrorattackbyposting"anti-national"messagesonaninstantmessagingapp,officialssaidSunday.

DEL3DL-FIRE-ARREST

OwnerofHotelArpitPalacearrestedinconnectionwithfire

NewDelhi:RakeshGoel,theownerofHotelArpitPalace,wasarrestedinconnectionwithamassivefirewhichkilled17peopleonitspremises,policesaidSunday.

FGN7ICJ-LDJADHAV

ICJtoholdpublichearingsinKulbhushanJadhavcasefromMondayamidfreshIndo-Paktensions

TheHague:AmidstfreshIndo-Paktensions,toplegaleaglesofthetwocountrieswillpresenttheirargumentsinthehigh-profileKulbhushanJadhavcasebeforetheInternationalCourtofJustice(ICJ)herefromMondayduringfourdaysofpublichearings.

FGN9PAK-INDIA-MFN

PakhasnoofficialinfoaboutIndiawithdrawingMFNstatus:toptradeofficial

Islamabad:IndiahasnotinformedPakistanthatitwaswithdrawingtheMostFavouredNation(MFN)statustoit,aseniorPakistaniofficialsaidSunday,afterNewDelhitookstrongeconomicactionagainstIslamabadfollowingthePulwamaterrorattack.

FGN6BLAST-INDIA-MUNICH

IndiaraisesPulwamaterroristattackissueduringbilateralsatMunichConference

Munich/NewDelhi:IndiaraisedtheissueofthePulwamaterrorattack,whichleft40CRPFmendead,duringbilateralmeetingswithseveralcountries,includingtheUS,GermanyandRussia,atthethree-dayMunichSecurityConferencethatconcludedSunday,officialssaid.

FGN8PAK-ENVOYS-BRIEFING

PakbriefsAfricanandSCOenvoysaboutsituationafterPulwamaattack

Islamabad:PakistanSundaybriefedambassadorsfromAfricanandtheShanghaiCooperationOrganisation(SCO)countriesaboutthesituationafterthePulwamaterrorattackinJammuandKashmirthatkilled41CRPFsoldiers.SajjadHussain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 17:25 IST

