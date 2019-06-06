Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

-
ALSO READ
RBI's booster dose expected; target 150-200 bps cut in FY20
Rate cut unlikely to stimulate growth in near term: India Ratings
RBI monetary policy meeting on February 7
Loan interest costs set to fall as RBI cuts rate to 6.25%
RBI's rate-setting panel starts meet, to announce decision on Thursday
-
Following are the highlights of the second bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the RBI on Thursday:
*
Repo rate reduced by 25 bps to 5.75 pc for third time in a row *
Reverse repo rate now stands at 5.50 pc, marginal standing facility (MSF) rate 6 pc *
RBI changes policy stance to accommodative from neutral
*
Cuts GDP growth forecast to 7pc from 7.2 pc for FY20
*
Raises retail inflation forecast for Apr-Sept to 3-3.1 pc and 3.4-3.7 pc in
Oct-Mar
*
Projects upward bias in food inflation in near term due to rising prices of food items *
Forecast risks to inflation trajectory from monsoon uncertainties, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario *
Waives RTGS and NEFT charges to promote digital transactions *
Sets up a panel to review ATM charges, fees levied by banks *
To issue draft guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of small finance banks by Aug
*
Flags sharp slowdown in investments, moderation in private consumption growth as concern *
All six MPC members voted in favour of 0.25 pc policy rate cut *
Average daily surplus liquidity in the system at Rs 66,000 crore in early June *
Foreign Exchange Reserves stood at USD 421.9 billion on May 31, 2019 *
Next monetary policy statement on August 7.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU