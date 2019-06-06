Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

Following are the highlights of the second bi-monthly announced by the RBI on Thursday:



Repo rate reduced by 25 bps to 5.75 pc for third time in a row *Reverse repo rate now stands at 5.50 pc, marginal standing facility (MSF) rate 6 pc *RBI changes policy stance to accommodative from neutralCuts GDP growth forecast to 7pc from 7.2 pc for FY20Raises for Apr-Sept to 3-3.1 pc and 3.4-3.7 pc inOct-MarProjects upward bias in in near term due to rising prices of *Forecast risks to inflation trajectory from monsoon uncertainties, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario *Waives RTGS and NEFT charges to promote digital transactions *Sets up a panel to review charges, fees levied by banks *To issue draft guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of small banks by AugFlags sharp slowdown in investments, moderation in private consumption growth as concern *All six members voted in favour of 0.25 pc policy rate cut *Average daily surplus liquidity in the system at Rs 66,000 crore in early June *Foreign Exchange Reserves stood at USD 421.9 billion on May 31, 2019 *Next statement on August 7.

