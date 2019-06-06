DHFL shares plunge over 18 pc as Icra, Crisil downgrade ratings

Shares of plunged over 18 per cent Thursday as domestic rating agencies Icra and Crisil downgraded rating on 850 crore worth of commercial paper of DHFL.

The scrip tumbled 14.96 per cent to 94.90 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

At NSE, shares cracked 18.29 per cent to hit its one year low of 91.30.

Equity markets were closed Wednesday for Id-Ul-Fitr.

Icra and Crisil Wednesday downgraded rating on Rs 850 crore worth of commercial paper of Ltd (DHFL) to 'default' from 'A4' due to the mortgage lender's deteriorating condition.

The rating of the company, which defaulted on a debt repayment earlier this week, has been removed from watch with negative implications by both the rating agencies.

Crisil, in a note, said the downgrade to 'default' or 'D' reflects delays in debt servicing by DHFL on some of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) because of inadequate The payments were due on June 4, 2019.

The NCDs are not rated by Crisil.

In a separate note, Icra said, "the rating revision factors in further deterioration in company's profile and delays in meeting scheduled debt obligation on June 04, 2019.

