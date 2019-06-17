Hike in auto-rickshaw fare comes into force Tuesday

Commuters travelling in auto- in will have to shell out more from Tuesday, with the state authority issuing a notification on Monday effecting a 18.75-per cent increase on existing rates.

It comes just a few months before the Assembly election. The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto- plying in the city, who had played a crucial role in the rise of the

"It is for the information of general public and operators that with immediate effect, the revised fare for in the National Capital Territory of are as under..." the STA said in its notification, listing the revised fares



According to the notification issued on Monday, the metre down charge will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km, instead of existing 2 km.

The per km charge has been increased from existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5, which is a hike of around 18.75 per cent.

An said that fare meters of auto-rickshaw will be re-calibrated to calculate the new fare and it will take around 1.5 months and till then, they will charge the fare as per the new fare structure.

Last week, the Delhi department had also issued a separate notification on the new fare structure of auto- in the national capital.

The government also introduced waiting charge at the rate of Rs 0.75 per minute if an auto is caught up at a traffic signal. Luggage charges will be Rs 7.50.

The issue of the notification by the government was delayed after officials objected to it saying that the Lieutenant Governor's approval was needed for the notification.

Finally, it was issued on approval of Minister Kailash Gahlot, following a opinion that the Lt Governor's nod was not needed for it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)