DDA's planning body approves signal-free integrated transit corridor project

The DDA's planning body Monday approved a proposal for a signal-free integrated transit corridor between two traffic light junctions as part of a national highway in Delhi, officials said.

A PWD project, the proposed corridor spans between Jwala Heri Market traffic light junction and Jwalapuri traffic light junction and forms a section of the NH10. The corridor connects various residential areas such as Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and other important areas, they said.

The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in its 60th Governing Body Meeting, held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor

The UTTIPEC approved the integrated transit corridor development project and and connectivity plan for the corridor of Road, NH-10, with the condition to incorporate provisions for adequate space for safe movement of pedestrians in the stretch, the DDA said in a statement.

As part of the corridor improvement proposal, PWD suggested interventions such as, a flyover at Road (near Laxmi Narayana Mandir Road); two underpass U-turns at Road for the right turning traffic towards Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg; and Peeragarhi Chowk Junction at grade improvement.

Besides, extension of road overbridge (ROB) along the Outer Ring Road going towards Mangolpuri and improved pedestrian access along the proposed new metro station (part of Phase-IV) were also suggested by the PWD, the statement said.

