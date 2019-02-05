JUST IN
Himachal youth parliament to be held on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh University will organise Thursday a state-level youth parliament (SLYP), NSS programme coordinator B R Thakur said here.

The SLYP will be held in the committee room of vice-chancellor's office on Thursday, Thakur said Tuesday.

The three toppers from the district-level youth parliament will participate in this SLYP and the state jury will select the best two speakers for the National Youth Parliament-2019, he added.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) is a programme of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, providing opportunity to students to take part in various government-led community service activities and programmes.

