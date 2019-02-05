/ -- Novasep, a leading supplier of and technologies for the industry, announces Enzene Biosciences (India) has chosen Pilot for purification of to operate in its plant.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815661/Novasep_Logo.jpg )



Pilot is dedicated to the purification of biomolecules such as monoclonal (mAbs), from early pilot phase to small commercial production. It fits particularly well with Enzene's ambition to deliver cost effective biosimilars by developing disruptive technology platforms, advanced analytics and a state-of-the-art facility.

Enzene is an innovation driven and one of the fast growing biotech companies from Pune, Enzene has developed multiple novel and advanced technological platforms with an aim to disrupt the affordability of globally. Enzene, a subsidiary of laboratories Ltd. (which is one of the top ten companies in India), is amongst first movers in end-to-end connected and is setting up a fully automated continuous cGMP compliant plant for mAb production.

"Most of the biotech medicines remain inaccessible due to their high cost. Our goal is to edit the script of by drastically reducing the to make these lifesaving medicines affordable across the globe. With this goal we have significantly invested in the facility which will be operational shortly. We are happy to acquire from Novasep which we believe will further enhance our novel manufacturing platform," said Dr. and CSO at Enzene.

BioSC Pilot modular design makes it easy to combine different chromatography modules such as batch and multi-column continuous chromatography. Other intermediate steps such as buffer preparation, tangential flow filtration, and viral inactivation can also be integrated. The chaining of multiple processes leads to the removal of non-added value intermediate steps and results in a streamlined and intensified process.

"The growing demand for and the constant pressure on productivity leads the biotech industry to rethink their manufacturing practices," said Nadge Laborde, of Novasep's Process "BioSC Pilot is the perfect asset to help our customers implement continuous and intensified manufacturing for their downstream processes and reduce the time-to-market of their products."



The introduction of innovative technologies for the and markets is a key element of the Rise-2 strategy deployed by in 2017 and aiming at doubling its profitability by 2022.

For press information, click here: https://



About Enzene Biosciences Ltd.

Enzene is an innovation driven biotech company a subsidiary of laboratories Ltd. (which is one of the top ten companies in India), located in Pune, Enzene's focus lies in producing biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals and synthetic peptides while venturing into novel biologics as well as

For more information on Enzene Biosciences Ltd., please visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)