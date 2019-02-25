His parade plan foiled, Trump announces 'one of biggest' July 4 events

After giving up his idea for a huge in Washington, on Sunday announced a July 4 " to America" that he predicted would be "one of the biggest gatherings" in the city's history.

"HOLD THE DATE" Trump said in one of a series of tweets early Sunday.

He said the event would be held at the Memorial on the west end of the and would feature a "major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!"



After witnessing the grandeur of the parade in in 2017 in the company of Emmanuel Macron, Trump had pressed for an equally impressive Veterans Day parade in Washington, with marching troops, convoys of armored vehicles and roaring overflights by squadrons of elite fighter jets.

But his military advisers reportedly pushed back, particularly after an estimate surfaced that the event could cost taxpayers as much as USD 92 million.

In retreating from his plan last August, Trump wrote on Twitter: "Maybe we will do something next year in DC when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"



The Memorial site was, in fact, the scene of one of the largest gatherings in the history of the US capital -- the celebrated "I Have a Dream" speech by on August 28, 1963, during the March on for Jobs and Freedom.

It drew an estimated 250,000 people, filling the Mall to overflowing from the Memorial to the Monument.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)