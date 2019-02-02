Hit by tremors, two talukas in Palghar put on 'high alert'

Amid rising sense of fear among residents of many villages in district of due to recent spate of tremors, the administration has put two talukas on high alert and roped in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief work.

According to officials, the administration has started reaching out to residents of Dahanu and Talasari talukas to assuage their fears and setting up makeshift camps for them.

The region has been experiencing low-intensity tremors since November. On Friday alone, it witnessed at least half a dozen tremors ranging between 3 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, which caused immense panic among the residents.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, District Collector said, "The administration has put Dahanu and Talasari talukas on high alert. An team has reached there to educate the villagers."



"The has been holding meetings with gram sevaks and village sarpanchs about the dos and don'ts that the villagers need to follow when tremors occur," he said.

According to Narnavre, 42 locations have been identified across two talukas where tents are being set up.

"We have instructed the villagers to take shelter in these tents at night and not in their houses," he added.

The said, the administration has released Rs 10 lakh from the district funds for the relief measures.

"The (PWD) and other agencies have also been directed to remain alert. The district administration and the police department have been maintaining round-the-clock vigil in these villages," he said.

Shivaji Mahale, sarpanch of Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, said fear has gripped the villagers were due to the frequent tremors.

"Yesterday, tremors were felt six times, with the maximum measuring around 4 on the Richter scale. Survey of the damages due to tremors is already underway. Many houses have developed cracks and in some cases walls of kaccha houses have collapsed," he said, adding that some people have even left the village.

A two-year-old girl from a village in Talasari taluka had died on Friday after suffering a fall as panicked locals were rushing out of their houses following tremors.

Meanwhile, authorities said no tremors were recorded so far on Saturday.

