UAE firm says it bought 3 tons of Venezuela gold

-
ALSO READ
Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 1st anniversary
Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Rain of Light' festival in December
Pakistan receives USD 2 bn from UAE, Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister says global economy, oil demand are strong
Saudi Arabia discussing proposal to cut oil output by up to 1 million bpd by OPEC and allies - sources
-
An investment firm in Abu Dhabi says it has bought some 3 tons of gold from Venezuela amid that country's political turmoil.
Abu Dhabi's Noor Capital posted a statement on its website early Saturday acknowledging the purchase after being called out in a tweet Thursday by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.
Noor Capital said it "does not engage in any illegal or prohibited transactions," saying its January 21 purchase was handled "per international standards and laws in place as of that date."
It added: "Until the situation in Venezuela stabilizes, Noor Capital will refrain from any further transactions." The United Arab Emirates is a strong ally of the U.S., but has faced increasing criticism from American lawmakers over its conduct in the war in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU