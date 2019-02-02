UAE firm says it bought 3 tons of Venezuela gold

An investment firm in says it has bought some 3 tons of gold from amid that country's political turmoil.

Abu Dhabi's posted a statement on its website early Saturday acknowledging the purchase after being called out in a tweet Thursday by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from

said it "does not engage in any illegal or prohibited transactions," saying its January 21 purchase was handled "per international standards and laws in place as of that date."



It added: "Until the situation in stabilizes, will refrain from any further transactions." The is a strong ally of the U.S., but has faced increasing criticism from American lawmakers over its conduct in the war in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)