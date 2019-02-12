Hizbul militant, soldier killed in encounter

A militant, who helped Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) escape from police custody at a hospital here last year, was Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which a soldier also lost his life, police said.

Based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Ratnipora area of Pulwama, a cordon and was launched in the intervening night, a police said.

He said that as the searches were going on, the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

The slain militant was identified as Hilal Ahmad Rather, a resident of Behgambagh Kakapora of district, the said.

He said as per police records, Rather was affiliated with the (HM).

Rather had a long history of terror crime and was wanted for his complicity in a series of crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, the said.

"Several cases were registered against him for his involvement in terrorist activities, including a case pertaining to the terrorist attack inside the premises of in which two cops were martyred and a Pakistani terrorist, alias Hanzalla, managed to escape," he said.

Jatt was killed in an encounter in Budgam in November last year.

The spokesman said incriminating material such as arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

"All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation. Body of the killed terrorist was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities," he said.

He said two security personnel also sustained in the encounter and were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention. One of them, Jawan Baljeet Singh, succumbed to the injuries, the spokesman said, adding the other soldier is being treated.

