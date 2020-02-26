Honda Motorcycle crosses 300,000 sales milestone of BS-VI two-wheelers

on Wednesday said it has crossed 3 lakh sales milestone for compliant units.

HMSI's model line-up now comprises five models -- Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine.

All four factories of the company have moved to 100 per cent BS-VI production with one month still remaining for the government deadline, HMSI said in a statement.

"Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost six months ahead of the deadline. Over three lakh customers are now experiencing #AQuietRevolution led by Honda's advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up," HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The coming weeks will see Honda's BS-VI line-up get more robust with new introductions across segments, he added.