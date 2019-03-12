Hockey: Indian Oil, PSB enter Gold Cup final

Reigning champions Indian Oil from Bengaluru and and Sind Bank from entered the final of the 53rd hockey championship on Tuesday in contrasting fashion.

Indian Oil outclassed a depleted Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mumbai, 7-2 after leading 3-1 at half time at the here.

Later, the bankmen edged out South Central Railway 2-1 to earn a shot on Wednesday in the title clash against Indian Oil.

BPCL clearly missed four key players who had helped them make the last four by playing in the league phase as they all had departed after being summoned on Sunday by Hockey for the national juniors' camp that started in Bengaluru on March 11.

In their absence, BPCL were no match for the star packed Indian Oil with an array of former internationals.

Indian Oil rode roughshod over their rivals and got their goals through veteran Deepak Thakur, who struck twice, Sunil Yadav, Armaan Qureshi, Talwinder Singh, and

scored both the goals for the losers.

In the second semi final, SCR clearly missed their drags flicker who had scored a hat trick against UP XI in the semis.

He too had to leave for Bengaluru to join the 21-day national juniors' camp and SCR failed to convert even one out of the seven penalty corners earned.

PSB were clearly the better team on the day and scored in the first and last quarters through and

SCR's lone strike came at the fag end of the game from

