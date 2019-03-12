JUST IN
Seven injured after overhead water tank collapses in Alwar

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Seven persons were injured when an overhead water tank collapsed in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The tank, containing nearly 4 lakh litre water, was located adjacent to a court premises and collapsed on the premises, causing damage to the court's building as well, they said.

Seven persons who were present in the court premises received injuries in the incident.

Additional chief engineer of the public health engineering department Mahesh Chand said the tank's height was 21m and it collapsed probably due to weakening of its foundation.

The matter is being probed further, police said.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:49 IST

