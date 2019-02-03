Govt will stand by children of 'Maa Bharti', says Modi on Citizenship Bill

Making a strong pitch for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Modi said Sunday his government would stand with the children of "Maa Bharti" who have faced persecution in Pakistan, and

Addressing a rally in Vijaypur in Jammu region, Modi said "there are many children of who have faced persecution in Pakistan, and ..We will stand with those who were part of at one time, but got separated from us" due to the Partition in 1947.

Targeting the for its opposition to the piece of legislation, he said that party, when it was in power, did not pay "attention of the of our brothers and sisters".

"But we have brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with a commitment... If they are discriminated on the basis of faith, the country will stand up with them," the said.

He also referred to the Kartarpur Corridor issue to target the

"The previous governments had the tendency to ignore the necessities and sentiments of the country. You are well aware of that. Take Kartarpur corridor issue for instance. Had they paid attention, then the land of Dev would have been a part of India," Modi said, referring to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in where Sikhism founder had settled.

Modi addressed public meetings in Leh and Vijaypur in Jammu, after inaugurating several development projects in

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre was dedicated to the causes of Kashmiri Pandits, who had to abandon their homes in in the wake of spread of terrorism.

"They had to leave their homeland, the that they had to undergo, I have never said this but their is within me too," Modi said.