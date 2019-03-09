Honda Racing India Team wins 7 points at ARRC

IDEMITSU Racing team, comprising and Senthil, won seven points in single race at the inaugural race of Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here Saturday.

It is the first time that both riders of India's solo team scored points at Asia's toughest road race championship in same race.

recorded the best ever finish by Indian rider in AP250 class of ARRC at 11th spot (earlier highest 13th).

The teen rider too became the first Indian rookie to win 2 points with 14th finish in his debut ARRC race. With this, Honda's Indian team has made its best ever season start with tally of seven points in the first race itself.

In practice Friday, finished 7th and the 18-year old ended at 17th position in the AP250 class.

