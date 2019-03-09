Teenage girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh; six held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by six persons, including three minors, in Chhattisgarh's district on March 7, police said Saturday.

While three accused have been arrested as many others are detained, as they are minors.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of Thursday in a village under station limits where the girl, who hails from another village, was attending a family function, of Police told

The girl was abducted by two motorcycle-borne men when she was returning from a shop, he said, adding that she was taken to a nearby forest where four other accused had also arrived.

The girl was raped by the six accused one after another, he said, adding that they left her at the spot before fleeing.

The victim somehow managed to reach the village and informed her relatives about the incident, following which they contacted police, he said.

Police have booked the six accused under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that the police will conduct an identification parade.

Further investigation is underway, added Nag.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)