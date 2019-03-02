Honey-trap: Woman booked for blackmailing retired bank employee

An FIR was registered against a woman for reportedly blackmailing a retired employee here in a suspected honey-trap case, police said Friday.

According to the police, the accused woman was mounting pressure on the former to register his house in her name. She threatened to make public a video purportedly showing him in a compromising position if he did not heed to her demands.

Investigations revealed that the woman had extorted nearly Rs 40 lakh from the man in this regard, of Police said, adding the woman also manhandled the victim when he refused to budge.

A complaint was submitted by the victim's wife to DIG Upendra Agarwal when she came to know about the matter following which the FIR was registered at station on Thursday, the said.

The matter is being probed, police added.

