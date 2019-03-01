German woman detained for entering into prohibited area near Indo-Pak border

A 21-year-old German woman and her friend were detained for allegedly entering into a prohibited area near the India- international border in Rajasthan's district on Friday, police said.

The woman, Juliane Wloch, and her friend, Rupesh Kumar, were detained for entering into the Tanot temple area, which is prohibited for foreign citizens, said station incharge Kanta Singh.

The woman and her friend live in and had come to visit with Kumar's parents, the said.

The of the car had requested them to not enter the prohibited area, but Kumar's father, who was a (BSF) official, ignored the advice, the said.

The duo was carrying valid documents and were interrogated by the joint intelligence agencies, the added.

