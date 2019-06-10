Hong Kong government will not withdraw extradition bill: leader

-
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader said Monday she had no plans to withdraw a controversial plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, a day after huge crowds came out to oppose the proposal.
"This is a very important piece of legislation that will help to uphold justice and also ensure that Hong Kong will fulfil her international obligations in terms of cross-boundary and transnational crimes," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.
