Hong Kong government will not withdraw extradition bill: leader

Hong Kong's pro- leader said Monday she had no plans to withdraw a controversial plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, a day after huge crowds came out to oppose the proposal.

"This is a very important piece of legislation that will help to uphold justice and also ensure that will fulfil her international obligations in terms of cross-boundary and transnational crimes," told reporters.

