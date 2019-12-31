JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 biz headlines: DHFL dues, rise in Jio users, Huawei 5G trial, & more
Business Standard

Hope Army will rise to greater heights under new Chief of Staff: Gen Rawat

Gen Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bipin Rawat
India's first Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat inspects the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force.

After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane.

When asked wether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said: "Yes, we are better prepared.

Bipin Rawat
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU