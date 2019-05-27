Hot, dry weather in Delhi; temp crosses 41-degree mark

The national capital Monday reeled under hot and dry conditions, with the maximum crossing the 41-degree mark.

The city recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 16 and 62 per cent, he added.

The mercury will continue its upward trend and is likely to touch the 43-degree mark Tuesday. The minimum is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)