JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Look into the possibility of deploying CISF in courts: SC tells Centre
Business Standard

HRD officials meet JNU VC, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy

Efforts are being made to facilitate registration of "willing" students and for a conducive environment for their academic pursuits

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU students protests
FILE PHOTO: JNU students inside the university campus | PTI Photo by Kamal Singh

HRD Ministry officials met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took stock of efforts being made to restore normalcy on the campus, officials said.

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, told senior officials of the Ministry that efforts are being made to facilitate registration of "willing" students and for a conducive environment for their academic pursuits.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU