Huawei invites US media to see for itself on spy claims

Chinese has issued an unusual invitation to US to visit its facilities and meet staff as the company pushes back against global pressure arising from US accusations that it spies for

purchased full page adverts in on Thursday -- including the Wall Street Journal, and -- for its "Open letter to the US media".

Bearing the headline "Don't believe everything you hear", it was attributed to

"I am writing to you in the hopes that we can come to understand each other better," it said.

"In recent years, the has developed some misunderstandings about us. We would like to draw your attention to the facts." has in recent months ramped up efforts to block Huawei, the leader in 5G technology, by urging allies to avoid the Chinese powerhouse, claiming that national security interests are at stake.

Huawei has responded in recent weeks by coming out in public to state its case with a directness unusual for a major Chinese company.

Its 74-year-old founder Ren Zhengfei, who previously rarely spoke to foreign media, has granted repeated interviews since the start of the year to deny that Huawei is a mole for

Other Huawei officials have hit back by highlighting eavesdropping that was exposed by former

Huawei's forcefully pushed back at the US accusations this week in a keynote address at the mobile industry's biggest annual global event in

"The US security accusation against our 5G has no evidence. Nothing," he said.

The issue has escalated with the arrest in in December of Ren's daughter, Huawei Meng Wanzhou, who is accused of violating US sanctions against and faces an extradition hearing in this month.

Two Huawei affiliates also have been charged in the with trade theft for stealing from and offering financial rewards to staff who stole secrets from rivals.

The open letter avoided those issues, focusing instead on how the huge company's systems have contributed to global connectivity.

It invited to visit its facilities.

"On behalf of Huawei, I would like to invite members of the US media to visit our campuses and meet our employees," it said, providing an email address for arranging visits.

"Don't believe everything you hear. Come and see us. We look forward to meeting you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)