Huawei Tech has secured over 25 commercial 5G contracts: Chairman Ken Hu

-
ALSO READ
Huawei plans 5G trials in India, seeks tie-up with local operator
New Zealand blocks mobile carrier from buying Huawei's 5G technology
Ready for 5G trials from first quarter next year, says Huawei CEO
Huawei Tech seeks urgent meetings to clarify New Zealand 5G rejection
What is 5G tech? Better speed, lower delay and other things you should know
-
Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, the largest in the world, and has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications.
Rotating chairman Ken Hu, speaking at a press conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, also said Huawei expects revenue to exceed $100 billion this year.
The company reported revenue of $92 billion in 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU