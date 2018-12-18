Huawei Tech has secured over 25 commercial 5G contracts: Chairman Ken Hu

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Hong Kong 

Huawei
Photo: Reuters

Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, the largest in the world, and has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications.

Rotating chairman Ken Hu, speaking at a press conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, also said Huawei expects revenue to exceed $100 billion this year.

The company reported revenue of $92 billion in 2017.

 
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 12:44 IST

