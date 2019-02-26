Huawei says US has 'no evidence' of 5G spying allegations

Huawei's said Tuesday that the has "no evidence" that its equipment to build next-generation networks could be used as a vehicle for Chinese operations.

In a keynote address at the mobile industry's biggest annual global event in Barcelona, reiterated his company's position that there are no "backdoors" in its that could allow to on countries.

"The US security accusation against our has no evidence. Nothing. The irony is that the US Cloud Act allow their entities to access data across borders," he said at the Mobile

"We don't do bad things. Let me say this as clear as possible. has not and we will never use backdoors and we will never allow anyone to do so in our equipment. We take this responsibility very seriously," he added.

has in recent months ramped up efforts to block Huawei, the in 5G, by urging allies to avoid the Chinese powerhouse, claiming that national security interests are at stake.

considers the matter urgent as countries around the world prepare to roll out fifth-generation or networks that will bring near-instantaneous connectivity, vast data capacity and assist such as self-driving cars.

Network operators seeking to quickly deploy the new networks are in a bind as Huawei's is seen as being considerably more advanced than that of its rivals such as Sweden's or Finland's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)