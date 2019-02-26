Kim Jong Un visits North Korean embassy in Hanoi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the comfort of his luxury Hanoi hotel Tuesday to visit his embassy, hours after he arrived in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.
A convoy of cars travelled the short distance from the Melia hotel to the embassy before Kim got out of his limousine and walked inside, accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and other aides.
