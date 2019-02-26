JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JeM's Balakot camp head Yusuf Azhar wanted by India in IC-814 hijacking case

MakeMyTrip gets Rs 73.9-cr tax refund
Business Standard

Kim Jong Un visits North Korean embassy in Hanoi

AFP  |  Hanoi 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the comfort of his luxury Hanoi hotel Tuesday to visit his embassy, hours after he arrived in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

A convoy of cars travelled the short distance from the Melia hotel to the embassy before Kim got out of his limousine and walked inside, accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and other aides.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements