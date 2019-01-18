Hydropower expo in Nepal

The Himalayan Expo 2019 kicked off here on Friday to bring together key developers, investors and policy makers, and to showcase state-of-the-art technologies for hydropower development in

Inaugurating the three-day expo, Vice called on the private sector and foreign investors to invest in the hydropower sector in Nepal, which has immense hydropower potential.

Pun said the government will create a conducive atmosphere for attracting foreign investors in the power sector and will encourage the private sector's involvement so as to make the country prosper through exporting hydropower in the near future.

The expo is being organised with a view to assist the government's target of generating 15,000 MW hydropower within the next 10 years.

It is bringing under one roof all hydropower stakeholders, said Shailendra Guragain, of Independent Power Producers' Association of (IPPAN), the main organiser of the event.

Hydropower companies, companies, suppliers and investors from Nepal, India, China, Australia, Germany, and the UK are showcasing their products and services in the exhibition.

The expo will also feature a series of technical and knowledge sharing sessions relating to domestic financing, innovation in hydropower industry, and

