One student killed, four injured in wall collapse at school

A 13-year-old student died on the spot, while four others were injured when a wall of their school building collapsed near here Friday afternoon, police said.

The school is located at village Ashti in Bhatkuli tehsil of this district in eastern Maharashtra, they said.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gawande, a Class 8 student of Manibai Chhaganlal Desai Vidyalaya, the police said, adding the injured pupils were rushed to the district general hospital here for treatment.

According to the police, the school building is in a dilapidated condition and one of its walls suddenly caved in at around 1 pm.

Five students were trapped under the debris of which one died on the spot, they said.

